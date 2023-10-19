CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden-Grafton’s volleyball team, the Eastern Plains Conference champions, is the No. 1 seed in Class 2-A for the NC High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs.

Playoff pairings were announced Thursday after conference tournament play was completed. First-round play begins Saturday. The playoff schedule is as follows:

1st Round Playoffs: October 21

2nd Round Playoffs: October 24

3rd Round Playoffs: October 26

4th Round Playoffs: October 28

Regionals: October 31

State Championships: November 4

J.H. Rose (19-4) is the No. 3 seed in Class 3-A while West Carteret is No. 4. In 4-A, D.H. Conley (22-2) is the No. 2 seed.

A number of other area teams are also in the postseason. Click the links below to see the other schools that made it and their schedules.

Playoff pairings: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A