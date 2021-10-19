Banner Backlash: CMS says Charlotte squad members, any adults responsible for banner will ‘face consequences’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of a Charlotte high school cheer squad are now saying ‘sorry’ for an insensitive show of school spirit at a Friday night football game.

We’ve all seen players bust through banners before football games, but Butler High School’s message isn’t going over well with fans.

A banner Butler High School cheerleaders were holding up on the field before the recent match-up against Charlotte Catholic read, “Sniff, sniff, you smell that? Privilege.”

CMS leaders are now responding, saying squad members and any adults responsible for the banner will be facing consequences for the display.

CMS is aware of an insensitive banner displayed by the Butler HS cheerleading squad prior to the school’s football game versus Charlotte Catholic last Friday. Squad members and adults responsible for oversight will face consequences as a result of that banner display. School and district officials will offer no specific information about this disciplinary matter. Principal Golden and Learning Community Superintendent Tangela Williams have spoken with leaders from Charlotte Catholic to offer verbal apologies. Butler High School cheerleaders have sent an apology letter to counterparts at Charlotte Catholic. Soon there will be a meeting between the schools’ cheerleading squads to facilitate goodwill and understanding. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

School officials are not going into details about what exactly the punishment will be. Butler High School cheerleaders have sent an apology letter to Charlotte Catholic.

There will also be a meeting soon between the two local schools.