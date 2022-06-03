GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A bases-loaded, two-out, two-strike triple by South Stanly in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the Rowdy Rebel Bulls to beat Bear Grass Charter, 4-3, on Friday in Game 1 of the Class 1-A state softball championship.

South Stanly, which lost in a best-of-3 series last year to Camden County in the 1-A softball state finals, improved to 29-3. It was their 12th straight victory. Bear Grass Charter (24-5) saw its seven-game win streak end.

🚨 WALK OFF FINAL: 2 out, 2 strike triple to win the game 4-3. @BullsSoftballl over Bear Grass Charter High School! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qhkHCjfzJs — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 3, 2022

Bear Grass Charter led 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh. South Stanly sophomore Cassidy Smith came to the plate with the bases loaded and, after picking up two strikes, smacked the triple to the right-center field wall to clear the bases. It scored Kassie Swink, who reached on a one-out infield single, Alexis Harward (error) and Mattie Poulos (walk).

The game was scoreless through the first five innings as Bears pitcher Macy Bowen and Ali Glover were locked in a pitcher’s duel. Bowen finished with three strikeouts and seven hits allowed in 6.2 innings. Glover struck out 16.

We have a pitchers duel going in Greensboro between @BullsSoftballl and Bear Grass Charter High School.

All tied 0-0 after 4 innings! pic.twitter.com/HNuYR7RitP — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 3, 2022

Bear Grass got two runs in the sixth when Alana Scott doubled in Emilee Perry and Bowen, who each reached on infield singles. Mary Ryan Hinson had a RBI double in the bottom of the sixth for South Stanly to cut the margin to 2-1.

Madi Hall hit a solo homer in the seventh to push Bear Grass’ lead to 3-1 before the bottom of the seventh.

Both teams will play again Saturday a 11 a.m. If South Stanly wins, it takes the Class 1-A state title. If Bear Grass Charter wins, a deciding third game will follow.

Before the game, South Stanly’s Mary Ryan Hinson and Bear Grass Charter’s Kylie Smith were presented with the Class 1-A Sportsmanship Award.