GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — South Stanly’s softball team scored early and held on down the stretch to beat Bear Grass Charter 4-0 Saturday to win the Class 1-A championship.

It was part of a bad day for the three Eastern North Carolina high school softball teams in the state final. Washington, which entered the best-of-3 Class 2-A title series unbeaten, lost twice to West Stanly, falling 4-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday.

D.H. Conley was playing East Forsyth in the Class 4-A best-of-3 state title series Saturday afternoon. East Forsyth won Friday’s game, 3-0.

The win comes after South Stanly picked up a 4-3 victory in Game 1 on Friday at UNC Greensboro. A bases-loaded, two-out, two-strike triple by South Stanly in the bottom of the seventh inning allowed the Rowdy Rebel Bulls to beat the Bears.

South Stanly finished the season 30-3 with 13 straight victories. It was the program’s third state title and second for coach David Poplin. He led the Bulls to a state title in 2012.

Bear Grass Charter finished 24-6. It was the first trip to the state finals for the Bears.

South Stanly senior Ali Glover earned MVP after pitching a complete-game shutout, striking out 10 with four hits. She had a 16-strikeout showing in Friday’s win.

Kassie Swink and Alexis Harward singled to start Saturday’s game for the Bulls. Mattie Poulous then doubled to the wall in right-center to score Swink for a 1-0 lead.

Bears pitcher Madi Hall struck out the next three batters to get out of the jam.

South Stanly tacked on a run in the fourth when Mary Ryan Hinson walked, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on a groundout and scored on a passed ball.

In the fifth, Harward doubled to left and later scored on a groundout by Poulous for a 3-0 advantage. South Stanly’s final run came in the sixth when Hinson doubled down the right-field line and later scored on a single by Tyson.

Hall finished with six strikeouts while giving up four runs on eight hits. She also had one of the best chances for the Bears to score after hitting a triple in the third. However, Glover recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

Washington, D.H. Conley playing Saturday

Bear Grass Charter wasn’t the only team to be playing Saturday with a 1-0 deficit in their state finals best-of-3 series. Washington (Class 2-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A) also lost their games on Friday.

On Friday, Washington (28-1) lost its first game of the season after West Stanly (28-4), the two-time defending champs, won 4-1 in Game 1 of the NCHSAA 2-A softball state championship. Lily Honeycutt’s two-hitter ended the Pam Pack’s winning streak at 28 games.

East Forsyth (27-1) defeated D.H. Conley 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of the NCHSAA 4-A softball championship. It was the first loss for the Vikings (28-2) since falling to Washington earlier in the season. Conley had won 25 straight before Friday.