RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie couldn’t maintain its solid start in the first quarter of Saturday’s Class 1-A girls state title basketball game. Bishop McGuinness took over from there.

The Villains won their 10th state title in school history with a 70-42 victory over Bertie. The Falcons (21-5) were in the state finals for the first time ever while Bishop McGuinness (26-6) remained unbeaten in state title play.

Bertie went toe to toe with Bishop McGuinness for most of the first quarter, getting a basket to tie the game at 6-6. From there, the Villains used a 12-0 run for a 19-8 lead and never looked back.

Bertie closed the deficit to 10 once early in the second quarter before the Villains took off again and led 39-23 at the half.

The Villains forced 29 turnovers, including 17 steals.