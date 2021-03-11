Bill in NC House would overturn NCHSAA 2021-25 realignment plan that involves Onslow County, Carteret, Pitt county schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A bill filed in the N.C. House would force the N.C. High School Athletic Association to make changes to the 2021-2025 realignment of schools for sports that was approved on Wednesday.

The NCHSAA Board of Governors approved the plan on Wednesday. It was put together by a committee that drew the lines and heard appeals from schools. The NCHSAA realigns sports leagues every four years based on geography and school size.

HighSchoolOT.com reported that there’s some frustration among Onslow County Schools, particularly because Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville, which will both be Class 3-A schools, were paired in a Class 3-A/4-A conference that includes D.H. Conley (4-A), New Bern (4-A), Havelock (3-A), J.H. Rose (3-A) and South Central (3-A).

Rep. Phil Shepard (R-Onslow) filed House Bill 276, the “Adjust High School Athletics Conf/Onslow” on Thursday. The bill seeks to keep the Onslow County schools in a single conference. Shepard told HighSchoolOT.com there are at least six qualifying schools that are closer than the ones in the proposed league. He believes a new league should be created with those schools.

A change would need to be made within 30 days of the 2021-22 school year, if the bill passes. That would leave D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, Havelock, New Bern and South Central in its own league. The NCHSAA typically tries to get at least six schools in a conference.

The NCHSAA held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss this, other issues regarding realignment and an RPI formula for the state playoffs. It was also announced that endowment games would be suspended.

HighSchoolOT.com also reported a new bill has been filed to increase spectator capacity at high school games in nine different counties. Sen. Michael Lazzara (R-Jones) is a co-sponsor of the bill and Jones County is one of the counties mentioned in the bill along with Johnston and Nash.