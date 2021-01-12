Conley, Rose and South Central all open NCHSAA volleyball playoffs with wins

GREENVILLE- Three Pitt County teams from the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A were all winners in the first round of the NCHSAA volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.

Farmville Central, also from Pitt County, was also a winner in the first round.

Here are some of the area scores from the first round. Find more details on the playoffs at the NCHSAA website.

4A

South Central 3, Heritage 0

3A

DH Conley 3, Terry Sanford 0

JH Rose 3, Gray’s Creek 1

Wilson Hunt 3, Jacksonville 1

Clayton 3, West Carteret 0

2A

Farmville Central 3, Midway 1

North Lenoir 3, Randleman 0

South Granville 3, East Duplin 1

Carrboro 3, Ayden-Grifton 0

Croatan 3, St. Pauls 1

1A

Camden 3, Cape Hatteras 0

East Carteret 3, Northside-Pinetown 1

Louisburg 3, South Creek 1

Falls Creek 3, Riverside 0

Perquimans 3, Vance Central 0

Currituck County 3, Whiteville 0

Neuse Charter 3, Pamlico County 2