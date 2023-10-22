GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association state volleyball playoffs began on Saturday with a number of teams in the area picking up wins.

In Pitt County, D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, Farmville Central, South Central and Ayden-Grifton all picked up wins. Among the teams that won outside Pitt County included schools like Northside-Pinetown and Jacksonville.

Playoff pairings, scores: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A

Playoff pairings were announced last Thursday after conference tournament play was completed. The playoff schedule is as follows: