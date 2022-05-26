GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is known for its great high school baseball programs. There’s some pretty good high school softball teams around here, too.

Washington (Class 2-A) and D.H. Conley (4-A) advanced to the state softball championships with victories in the Eastern Regional finals on Thursday. Washington (28-0) advanced with a 4-0 victory at South Lenoir (24-3) while Conley (28-1) rolled to a 12-1 win at Fuquay-Varina.

Washington, which beat D.H. Conley in an early-season nonconference game, will face West Stanly (27-4) in the Class 2-A best-of-three state title series starting June 3. D.H. Conley, winners of 24 straight, will face East Forsyth on June 3 in the Class 4-A best-of-three series.

Bear Grass (23-4) will try to wrap up a spot in the Class 1-A state final on Friday at Vance Charter. The Bears, winners of six straight, beat Vance Charter 3-1 on Wednesday. South Stanly (28-3) won the Western Regional title after sweeping South Stokes, 5-4 and 8-6. The Class 1-A state title series also begins June 3.

Baseball

Bear Grass Charter (21-6) will look to keep its season alive against defending Class 1-A state champion Perquimans (28-1). The Pirates won a 6-1 decision on Tuesday in the first of their best-of-three series. Friday’s game will be in Bear Grass at 7 p.m.

North Lenoir’s season came to an end after losing at home to Whiteville on Thursday, 8-6, in the Class 2-A East Regional final series. The Hawks lost 5-3 in the first game of the series on Wednesday. The Hawks ended the season at 19-10.

South Central’s baseball team also saw its season end with an 8-1 loss at home to South Brunswick in the Class 3-A East Regional final. The Falcons (20-7) lost 6-2 in the best-of-3 series opener.

Soccer

The East Carteret girls soccer team won a 2-0 decision Thursday over Manteo to reach the Class 2-A East final. The Mariners (10-3-2) will play top seed Clinton (24-2), a 3-2 winner over Raleigh Charter on Thursday, in Tuesday’s East final.

Croatan is the other area high school soccer team to remain alive in the state playoffs. The Cougars (14-4-2) beat Williams 2-1 in Class 3-A play. Croatan will face Eastern Alamance in the East final on Tuesday.