GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — D.H. Conley announced Tuesday that Shannon McLaughlin has been named the school’s athletic director, and former Viking great Kendrick Greene has been named the new boy’s basketball coach.

McLaughlin and Greene are taking over positions previously held by Rob Maloney, who in May was named director of athletics for Pitt County Schools.