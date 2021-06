D.H. Conley boys place second in track regional, advance to state final with J.H. Rose

FRANKLINTON, N.C. The D.H. Conley boys track team placed second out of 25 teams at Friday’s NCHSAA 3A East Track and Field Championship at Franklinton High School.

Conley’s Nathan Geyer won two individual events (800-meter, 1600-meter), Justin Foreman won the long jump then ran a leg on the winning 4×200-meter relay team. A’riana Crumpler won the girl’s discus.

The top four finishers in each event advance to the NCHSAA Class 3A Track & Field Championship to be held on Saturday, June 26th in Greensboro.

Athletes advancing to the NCHSAA 3A championship meet are: