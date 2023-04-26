GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A cross-country runner from D.H. Conley High School has signed to continue his sport at Montreat University.
Landen Williams had 17 wins in his high school cross-country career, was a two-time conference champion and a regional champion. He received all-conference honors four times and was on the all-regional team once.
In his freshman year, he had many accomplishments such as:
- Won 3 cross country races as a freshman
- All conference honors as a freshman
- Qualify for regionals as a freshman
- Freshman school record holder in the 5k with a time of 17:48
- Pr for 5k 17:48
Track was cut short that year due to COVID-19
- Ran the 1600m (mile) in 5:00 as a freshman
Sophomore year:
- Won 5 conference races as a sophomore for cross country and had a pr of 16:34 for the 5k for sophomore season.
- Won runner of the year and won conference championship as a sophomore for the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference
- All conference honors as a sophomore
- 2020-2021 3A east regional champion as a sophomore
- State qualifier as a sophomore
TRACK SOPHMORE YEAR (out for most of the season due to having covid)
- Won 1 race
- All conference honors in the 2 mile with a time of 10:40
- All region team as a sophomore for the 2 mile with a time of 10:28
- State qualifier for the 2 mile as a sophomore and placed 12th in 3A with a time of 10:18
Junior year:
- Won 4 races as a junior and had a pr of 16:27 for the 5k for junior season.
- All conference honors as a junior
- Regional qualifier as a junior
- State qualifier as a junior
- Won 3 races as a junior for track season
- Set a 21 second mile pr from my sophomore year and ran a 4:39 mile
- Set a 27 second pr an ran a 9:53 2 mile
- Set an 800 pr of 2:11
- All conference in the 2 mile junior year
- Set the school record in the 2 mile with a time of 9:53
- Qualified for regionals
- Qualified for states with the 4×800 relay team
Senior year:
- Won 5 races as a senior
- Won runner of the year and won the conference championship as a senior for the Big Carolina Conference 4A with a time of 16:04 for the 5k
- Pr in the 5k 16:00.22 (27 seconds faster from junior year)
- Regional qualifier
- State qualifier
- Named mvp for dh conley
- #2 all time for the 5k for D.H. Conley