Landen Williams with his mother and father (D.H. Conley High School photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A cross-country runner from D.H. Conley High School has signed to continue his sport at Montreat University.

Landen Williams had 17 wins in his high school cross-country career, was a two-time conference champion and a regional champion. He received all-conference honors four times and was on the all-regional team once.

In his freshman year, he had many accomplishments such as:

Won 3 cross country races as a freshman

All conference honors as a freshman

Qualify for regionals as a freshman

Freshman school record holder in the 5k with a time of 17:48

Pr for 5k 17:48

Track was cut short that year due to COVID-19

Ran the 1600m (mile) in 5:00 as a freshman

Sophomore year:

Won 5 conference races as a sophomore for cross country and had a pr of 16:34 for the 5k for sophomore season.

Won runner of the year and won conference championship as a sophomore for the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference

All conference honors as a sophomore

2020-2021 3A east regional champion as a sophomore

State qualifier as a sophomore

TRACK SOPHMORE YEAR (out for most of the season due to having covid)

Won 1 race

All conference honors in the 2 mile with a time of 10:40

All region team as a sophomore for the 2 mile with a time of 10:28

State qualifier for the 2 mile as a sophomore and placed 12th in 3A with a time of 10:18

Junior year:

Won 4 races as a junior and had a pr of 16:27 for the 5k for junior season.

All conference honors as a junior

Regional qualifier as a junior

State qualifier as a junior

Won 3 races as a junior for track season

Set a 21 second mile pr from my sophomore year and ran a 4:39 mile

Set a 27 second pr an ran a 9:53 2 mile

Set an 800 pr of 2:11

All conference in the 2 mile junior year

Set the school record in the 2 mile with a time of 9:53

Qualified for regionals

Qualified for states with the 4×800 relay team

Senior year: