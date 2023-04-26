GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A cross-country runner from D.H. Conley High School has signed to continue his sport at Montreat University.

Landen Williams had 17 wins in his high school cross-country career, was a two-time conference champion and a regional champion. He received all-conference honors four times and was on the all-regional team once.

In his freshman year, he had many accomplishments such as:

  • Won 3 cross country races as a freshman
  • All conference honors as a freshman
  • Qualify for regionals as a freshman
  • Freshman school record holder in the 5k with a time of 17:48
  • Pr for 5k 17:48

Track was cut short that year due to COVID-19

  • Ran the 1600m (mile) in 5:00 as a freshman

Sophomore year:

  • Won 5 conference races as a sophomore for cross country and had a pr of 16:34 for the 5k for sophomore season.
  • Won runner of the year and won conference championship as a sophomore for the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference
  • All conference honors as a sophomore
  • 2020-2021 3A east regional champion as a sophomore
  • State qualifier as a sophomore

TRACK SOPHMORE YEAR (out for most of the season due to having covid)

  • Won 1 race
  • All conference honors in the 2 mile with a time of 10:40
  • All region team as a sophomore for the 2 mile with a time of 10:28
  • State qualifier for the 2 mile as a sophomore and placed 12th in 3A with a time of 10:18

Junior year:

  • Won 4 races as a junior and had a pr of 16:27 for the 5k for junior season.
  • All conference honors as a junior
  • Regional qualifier as a junior
  • State qualifier as a junior
  • Won 3 races as a junior for track season
  • Set a 21 second mile pr from my sophomore year and ran a 4:39 mile
  • Set a 27 second pr an ran a 9:53 2 mile
  • Set an 800 pr of 2:11
  • All conference in the 2 mile junior year
  • Set the school record in the 2 mile with a time of 9:53
  • Qualified for regionals
  • Qualified for states with the 4×800 relay team

Senior year:

  • Won 5 races as a senior
  • Won runner of the year and won the conference championship as a senior for the Big Carolina Conference 4A with a time of 16:04 for the 5k
  • Pr in the 5k 16:00.22 (27 seconds faster from junior year)
  • Regional qualifier
  • State qualifier
  • Named mvp for dh conley
  • #2 all time for the 5k for D.H. Conley