D.H. Conley heading back to state volleyball finals; North Lenoir, Perquimans fall

D.H. Conley beat J.H. Rose in four sets Tuesday to win the Class 3-A East Regional title. (Nolan Knight, WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — D.H. Conley will make a return trip to the state high school volleyball championships after beating rival J.H. Rose in four sets during Tuesday’s Class 3-A East Regional final.

The Vikings (15-1), who hosted the match, won the clash of Greenville rivals 3-1. The win puts the Vikings in the 3-A state final against Cox Mill. The two schools are scheduled to play Saturday at 6 p.m. at Green Level High School in Cary.

Conley has a 2-6 record in the state finals, with their last appearance coming in 2018, when the Vikings lost to Marvin Ridge in straight sets. The Vikings have won state titles in 2007 and 1986.

J.H. Rose finished its season 13-3, with all three losses coming against Conley.

North Lenoir, hosting the Class 2-A East Regional final, fell to McMichael, 3-0. Perquimans, hosting the Class 1-A East Regional final, fell to East Wake Academy, 3-2.

Saturday’s state championship schedule (all games at Green Level High School in Cary)

10:30 a.m.: Class 2-A title game

1 p.m.: Class 1-A title game

3:30 p.m.: Class 4-A title game

6 p.m.: Class 3-A title game