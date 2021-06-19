D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose advance, will play for 3-A East Regional title, spot in state final series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hello, old friend.

Two familiar faces will square off again Tuesday in the Class 3-A East Regional final. D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose each won their NC High School Athletic Association state playoff game on Saturday. Conley held off Clayton, 6-5, while Rose won again on the road, outslugging No. 1 seed and previously unbeaten Northern Guilford, 11-7.

That means the two Eastern Carolina Conference foes will square off Tuesday at D.H. Conley in the regional final. The winner of that game will advance to the best-of-3 state championship series next weekend.

Conley’s win was a dramatic one. The Vikings jumped to a 5-2 lead before Clayton tied it. Then, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Dixon Williams hit a walk-off solo home run to win it for Conley.

Meanwhile, J.H. Rose trailed by five runs before rallying to win its game.

Rose handed Conley its only loss, 4-3, on May 11. Conley came back and won the rematch, 4-1, two days later. Conley has won 11 straight since the loss to Rose.

The Rampants, who lost to C.B. Aycock twice after falling in its rematch with Conley, enters Tuesday’s game on a nine-game win streak.

The other area teams that were still alive in the state playoffs each lost on Saturday: Bear Grass, East Carteret, North Lenoir and First Flight.

Thursday’s second-round scores and highlights

Class 1-A East

Third round

No. 1 Perquimans 10, No. 4 Bear Grass 0

No. 2 Granville Central 6, No. 3 East Carteret 5

Tuesday’s East Regional final

No. 2 Granville Central (10-7) at No. 1 Perquimans (15-2), time TBA

Class 2-A East

Third round

No. 9 East Bladen 5, No. 4 North Lenoir 0

No. 10 Randleman 10, No. 6 First Flight 1

Tuesday’s East Regional final

No. 10 Randleman (16-1) at No. 9 East Bladen (12-4), time TBA

Class 3-A East

Third round

No. 13 J.H. Rose 11, No. 1 Northern Guilford 7

No. 3 D.H. Conley 6, No. 15 Clayton 5

Tuesday’s East Regional final

No. 13 J.H. Rose (13-4) at No. 3 D.H. Conley (15-1), time TBA

