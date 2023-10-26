GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The three remaining high school volleyball teams from Pitt County — plus a couple of others from Eastern North Carolina — moved to the Eastern Regional semifinals of the NC High School Athletic Association playoffs on Thursday.

D.H. Conley (Class 4-A), J.H. Rose (3-A) and Ayden-Grifton (2-A) won in straight sets and will play again on Saturday. Camden County (2-A) and Perquimans (1-A) also won while the season ended for Hunt and West Carteret in 3-A and Pamlico County in 1-A.

Ayden-Grifton, the No. 1 seed in the Class 2-A East, got past the third round after falling short last season. The Chargers beat NC School for Science and Math in three sets and moved one step closer to a possible Class 2-A final against the top two teams. Camden, the No. 2 seed, beat Princeton in three sets.

The Chargers will host Midway and Camden will host Seaforth on Saturday. Perquimans won the battle of the last two teams from Eastern North Carolina in Class 1-A by beating Pamlico County in three sets.

Click the bracket links below to see how other area teams fared.

Playoff pairings were announced last Thursday after conference tournament play was completed. The playoff schedule is as follows: