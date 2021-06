D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, North Lenoir, Bear Grass Charter, East Carteret advance in state baseball playoffs

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) -- One person was killed after a small plane crashed in the location of the Kinston Drag Strip, officials said Thursday.

Officials tell WNCT's Caroline Bowyer the plane came out of nowhere and crashed around 8:30 p.m. Social media posts showed flashing lights and smoke at a spot not far from where the Kinston Drag Strip is located, NC Hwy. 11 and NC Hwy. 55.