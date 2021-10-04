D.H. Conley senior signs professional soccer contract with NCFC

CARY, N.C. — NCFC Academy product Britton Fischer has signed a professional contract with North Carolina FC, the club announced today. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Fischer, a senior at DH Conley High School in Greenville, has been with the NCFC Academy for two years and joins teammates Cole Frame and Nicholas Holliday in inking a professional contract.

The signing of the three young stars represents NCFC’s overall goal of investing in young talent and providing a pathway for players with winning mentalities to continue to make a positive impact on the club’s future success.

“I’m super excited to get the opportunity to sign with the club,” Britton Fischer said. “I am looking forward to continuing working with the team and excited for what is to come.”

Throughout his playing career, Fischer spent time with the ‘03 PGSA Stars, the NCFC Elite U14, and the ECNL U15 squad before joining the NCFC Pro ECNL U16s. More recently, the 17-year-old transitioned to the NCFC U17 Academy and eventually the U19 Academy before signing an amateur contract with North Carolina FC alongside fourteen of his teammates, making the defender available to train and play for the first team. Fischer is a former recipient of the NCFC Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, which is awarded to players who exemplify sportsmanship on and off the field and has also competed in the USYS National League Regional Playoffs and the ECNL National Playoffs.

This season, Fischer has made twelve appearances for North Carolina FC, making his professional debut on May 23 against the Richmond Kickers as a substitute in the 86th minute. Since his first appearance with the squad, Fischer has clocked 773 total minutes of playing time and been a member of the starting line-up nine times. In six of his twelve appearances, the defender has played the full length of the match, bolstering the NCFC backline against competitors at the professional level.

“We are extremely excited to sign Britton Fischer to a professional contract with North Carolina FC,” said NCFC Head Coach John Bradford. “He is a talented young defender who has done very well for us this season. He is a physical and athletic centerback who reads the game well and is able to impact the professional level already. With his blend of size, athleticism, technical qualities, and mindset, we believe Britton has the potential to develop into a very strong player.”

In addition to supporting his professional playing career, North Carolina FC has also made a financial investment in future education support for Fischer.

