D.H. Conley set to play Saturday for state volleyball title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s been a strange high school volleyball season due to the coronavirus pandemic. D.H. Conley is hoping to cap it off with a state title victory on Saturday.

Conley (15-1) will face Cox Mill (18-0) on Saturday at Green Level High School in Cary. The Vikings take a 13-game win streak into Saturday’s game. However, at one point, members of the team were unsure if they would even have a volleyball season.

Conley finished the regular season 11-1 and powered through the state playoffs, beating cross-town rival J.H. Rose three sets to one to win the Class 3-A East Regional title.

Click the video to hear more from the team as it tries to win the school’s first state title since 2007.

