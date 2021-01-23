D.H. Conley sweeps Cox Mill, wins Class 3-A volleyball state title

D.H. Conley wins Class 3-A volleyball state title over Cox Mill. (NCHSAA photo)

CARY, N.C. (WNCT) — The D.H. Conley volleyball team didn’t let the loss of two of its players due to COVID-19 protocol stop it from winning the Class 3-A state title on Saturday.

The Vikings beat Cox Mill 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 to win its third state title and first since 2007. The game was played at Green Level High School in Cary.

D.H. Conley finished its season 16-1, winning its last 14 games. Cox Mill, the No. 4 seed out of the West Regional, finished 18-1.

Conley was without Arianna Crumpler and Kylah Silver due to COVID-19 contact tracing. Despite that, the Vikings were able to withstand numerous challenges by the Chargers to win the title. Maddy May, a junior, was named MVP of the state final.

