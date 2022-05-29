CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association state softball championships have been announced with three area teams playing for a state title.

Class 4-A D.H. Conley (28-1), Class 2-A Washington (28-0) and Class 1-A Bear Grass Charter (24-4) will begin play on Friday. Each team won its respective Eastern Regional title and will face the Western Regional champs in a best-of-3 format.

D.H. Conley, winners of 24 straight, will face East Forsyth (26-1), winners of 25 straight, starting Friday at 7 at Duke Softball Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham. Game two will be at noon Saturday with a deciding game, if needed, following at 3 p.m.

Washington goes against West Stanly (27-4), winners of six straight, in Chapel Hill at the University of North Carolina’s G. Anderson Softball Stadium. The Pam Pack’s first game is Friday at 7 p.m. with a second game Saturday at noon and a deciding game, if needed, following at 3 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter, winners of seven straight, will go against South Stanly (28-3), winners of 11 straight, at UNCG Softball Stadium, located on the campus of UNC Greensboro. The Bears’ first game is Friday at 5 p.m. with a second game Saturday at 11 a.m. A deciding game, if needed, follows at 5 p.m.