GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After having their games rained out Tuesday, several local high school softball teams returned to the field Wednesday to start the NCHSAA regional round.

NCHSAA scores, pairings: Class 1-A | Class 2-A | Class 3-A | Class 4-A

Scroll down to see scores and some highlights from Wednesday’s action.

4A

D.H. Conley 2, Fuquay-Varina 1

2A

Washington 4, South Lenoir 0

1A

Bear Grass Charter 3, Vance Charter 1