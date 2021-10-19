D.H. Conley wins round 3 against J.H. Rose, takes home Big Carolina volleyball title

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tuesday evening, J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley met for the third time this season in volleyball. Both teams had won once this season entering the final of the Big Carolina Conference Tournament.

The stakes, which are always high when the two volleyball powers meet, were just as huge with the conference tournament title on the line. Conley won in straight sets, 25-22, 25-21 and 25-23 to win the title and with it, a likely high seed in the Class 4-A state playoffs, which begin Saturday.

Conley (20-2 overall) won the first meeting on Sept. 9, sweeping Rose at home. But a month later, Rose got revenge at home with a five-set thriller.

After trailing early in the first set on Tuesday, Conley rallied and eventually took the lead in the tight contest. The Vikings did the same thing again in the second set before pulling away in the third set for the overall win.

“I just thought we were firing on more cylinders than we were (Monday) night (in the opening round of the tournament),” said Maddy May, who had 13 kills and five digs in the win. “Ashland (Philpot) played amazing. We did really get out of system, still some things we need to clean up and we’re going to work on that this week at practice.

“But overall, I just thought we took our mistakes and we, we went with it, moved past it and change the next point at that really again.”

Philpot had 14 kills while Ella Philpot had 12 kills for Conley. Cassie Dail and Mallie Blizzard each had 20 assists while Caroline Dobson had seven digs and Carson Corey had six.

“We wanted it all really badly,” Ashland Philpot said. “So we came out here and we took care of business.”