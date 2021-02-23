South Central boys basketball team forfeits playoff game due to COVID-19; Southside boys also forced to forfeit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The start of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state basketball playoffs is already off to a surprising start, and not in a good way.

HighSchoolOT.com is reporting the South Central High School boys basketball team forfeited its Tuesday state playoff game with Rolesville due to COVID-19 protocols. The forfeit ends a season where the Falcons were 13-0 overall and were the No. 5 seed in the Class 4-A state playoffs.

South Central won the Class 4-A state title in 2018.

On Monday, Southside High School’s boys also forfeited their game due to COVID-19. The Seahawks were the No. 16 seed in the Class 1-A state playoffs.