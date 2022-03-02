CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association has released the sites and times for the teams still alive in the state basketball playoffs.

Regional final games will be held at neutral locations around the state on Saturday. In the past, those games have been located at centralized locations but the NCHSAA made the switch for this season. Each classification will be held at eight different locations throughout the state.

J.H. Rose High School will host the Class 1-A East regional finals with Bertie taking on Wilson Prep in the girls game at noon. The boys game, which pits Chatham Charter vs. Wilson Prep, will follow at 2 p.m.

Farmville Central, Kinston advance to 2-A Final Four

Farmville Central’s boys and girls and Kinston’s boys will each be at Southern Lee High School in Sanford, which is in Lee County. Farmville Central’s girls will face St. Pauls at 2 p.m. while Farmville Central and Kinston will meet at 4 p.m.

West Carteret is the other high school team from Eastern North Carolina still alive in the postseason. The Patriots will be at Green Level High School in Cary. The Patriots will face 71st High School at 4 p.m., immediately following the girls’ game.

Below is the schedule for each of the four classifications in the East and West. The state championships will be held next Saturday at sites and times to be announced.

East Regional Championships

Class 1A East at J.H. Rose High School, Greenville

Noon – Girls: (1) Bertie vs. (2) Wilson Prep

2 p.m. – Boys: (1) Chatham Charter vs. (2) Wilson Prep

Class 2A East at Lee County High School, Sanford

2 p.m. – Girls: (1) St. Pauls vs. (3) Farmville Central

4 p.m. – Boys: (1) Farmville Central vs. (2) Kinston

3A East at Southern Lee High School, Sanford

2 p.m. – Girls: (1) Terry Sanford vs. (2) Northwood

4 p.m. – Boys: (2) West Carteret vs. (5) 71st

4A East at Green Level High School, Cary

4 p.m. – Girls: (1) Apex Friendship vs. (2) Millbrook

6 p.m. – Boys: (5) Cleveland vs. (15) Panther Creek

West Regional Championships

1A West at A.C. Reynolds High School, Asheville

4 p.m. – Girls: (2) Mountain Heritage vs. (5) Bishop McGuinness

6 p.m. – Boys: (1) Hayesville vs. (2) Winston-Salem Prep

2A West at Grimsley High School, Greensboro

Noon – Girls: (2) Salisbury vs. (5) Shelby

2 p.m. – Boys: (4) North Surry vs. (6) Jay M. Robinson

3A West at Freedom High School, Morganton

2 p.m. – Girls: (4) North Davidson vs. (19) Enka

4 p.m. – Boys: (2) Central Cabarrus vs. (8) West Charlotte

4A West at McDowell High School, Marion

2 p.m. – (4) Charlotte Catholic vs. (6) Chambers

4 p.m. – (1) Weddington vs. (10) North Mecklenburg