East Carteret No. 1 seed in Class 1-A girls soccer state playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carteret’s girls soccer team will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 1-A state playoffs when the postseason begins next week.

The Mariners are one of five 1-A teams that made the postseason. Overall, 17 schools in the WNCT coverage area made the postseason, which begins Monday. The second round of the state playoffs is Wednesday with the third round on Friday. Game schedules could change depending on the weather.

The regional finals will be May 11 with the state finals on May 15.