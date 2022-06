DURHAM, N.C. (WNCT) — East Forsyth defeated D.H. Conley 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of the NCHSAA 4-A softball championship.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is scheduled for noon Saturday in Durham. Game 3, if necessary, is set for 3 p.m.

East Forsyth scored a run in the second, third and seventh innings.

Prior to the game, Conley’s Aidan McHugh and East Forsyth’s Madison McCarty were presented with NCHSAA 4-A Sportsmanship Awards.