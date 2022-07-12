GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star activities continued Tuesday with boys and girls soccer matches.

The East-West games feature the top recent high school graduates from their respective regions.

GIRLS

Laura Westerbeek of Athens Drive Magnet scored the deciding goal in the second half as the East beat the West 1-0.

Brooklyn Holt of Heritage High School played in front of her father, former N.C. State and NFL star Torry Holt. Brooklyn is following her parents’ footsteps, as she is set to join the Wolfpack this fall. Her mother, Carla, also played soccer at N.C. State.

BOYS

In the boys matchup, the East and West finished in a 3-3 draw.

Jacksonville’s Ethan Gillette grabbed an assist on the first goal of the game, feeding New Hanover’s Aiden Payne to put the East up 1-0.

Later in the first half, Sanderson’s Aiden Morgan scored on a penalty kick to give the East a 2-0 lead.