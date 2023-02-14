GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Eastern Plains Conference basketball tournaments will continue Wednesday.

The semifinal games of the EPC girls tournament will be played at North Pitt High School on Wednesday night. Second-seeded Farmville Central will take on third-seed Southwest Edgecombe at 6 p.m., and top-seed North Pitt is scheduled to play fourth-seed West Craven at 7:30 p.m.

Farmville Central will host the boys semifinal games. Second-seed Greene Central and third-seed Washington are set to play at 6 p.m., followed by top-seed Farmville Central and fourth-seed North Pitt at 7:30.

The EPC championship games are scheduled for Friday night.