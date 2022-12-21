GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening.

Check out some of the athletes from Eastern North Carolina who have made it official. Scroll down to check out how East Carolina and the other schools in the state are doing. We’ll have more on signing day on 9OYS News at 5 & 6.

New Bern’s Keith Sampson Jr. leads a talented group of high school seniors who are making plans to take their talents to the next level.

New Bern’s Sampson named NCPreps Defensive Player of Year

UPDATE: Class of 2023 four-star DT Keith “KJ” Sampson Jr. from New Bern High School in New Bern, North Carolina has officially signed with Florida State. #GoNoles



Welcome to the FSU family @ksampson94! 🍢 pic.twitter.com/AsXWUpvVMT — Norvell Central (@CentralNorvell) December 21, 2022

Bryce Weaver from D.H. Conley has signed his NLI today to play football at East Carolina University.

Havelock high school senior, Javonte Vereen, is heading to NC State University.

NC State just signed one of the best playmakers in the country at the tight end position in @JavonteVereen in the #Pack23 class! The in-state product had nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season! #SigningDayhttps://t.co/ecFMeL0uAI — Pack Pride (@PackPride) December 21, 2022

Havelock quarterback Andrew Frazier is taking his talents to Davidson College.

=====

East Carolina’s signings

The Pirates have been busy in the Southeast with recruits also coming from South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

UNC’s signings

Their list of signees features several from western North Carolina and other parts of the country.

NC State’s signings

In addition to Havelock’s Javonte Vereen, the Wolfpack have a number of other North Carolina talent added along with a bevy of others from the South.

Duke’s signings

The Blue Devils already had an active list of signees before noon with extensive bios on each player who has signed.

Wake Forest’s signings

Wake Forest has been very busy recruiting talent from all over the East Coast, including Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio.

Appalachian State’s signings

Appalachian State has signed a big group of talent gaining some from Georgia and the East Coast.

Western Carolina’s signings

The Catamounts are bringing in athletes from North and South Carolina, including some from Florida.

UNC Charlotte’s signings

UNC Charlotte signed over 20 football players to its roster, some even staying home in North Carolina and one staying in their own city.