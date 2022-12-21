GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening.
Check out some of the athletes from Eastern North Carolina who have made it official. Scroll down to check out how East Carolina and the other schools in the state are doing. We’ll have more on signing day on 9OYS News at 5 & 6.
New Bern’s Keith Sampson Jr. leads a talented group of high school seniors who are making plans to take their talents to the next level.
New Bern’s Sampson named NCPreps Defensive Player of Year
Bryce Weaver from D.H. Conley has signed his NLI today to play football at East Carolina University.
Havelock high school senior, Javonte Vereen, is heading to NC State University.
Havelock quarterback Andrew Frazier is taking his talents to Davidson College.
The Pirates have been busy in the Southeast with recruits also coming from South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Their list of signees features several from western North Carolina and other parts of the country.
In addition to Havelock’s Javonte Vereen, the Wolfpack have a number of other North Carolina talent added along with a bevy of others from the South.
The Blue Devils already had an active list of signees before noon with extensive bios on each player who has signed.
Wake Forest has been very busy recruiting talent from all over the East Coast, including Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, New Jersey and Ohio.
Appalachian State has signed a big group of talent gaining some from Georgia and the East Coast.
The Catamounts are bringing in athletes from North and South Carolina, including some from Florida.
UNC Charlotte signed over 20 football players to its roster, some even staying home in North Carolina and one staying in their own city.