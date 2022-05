GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several eastern North Carolina baseball, softball and soccer teams will look to continue their playoff runs this week.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

GIRLS SOCCER (NCHSAA THIRD ROUND)

MONDAY, MAY 23

3A

(4) Jacksonville vs. (5) Eastern Alamance, 6 p.m.

2A

(6) Manteo vs. (14) Franklin Academy, 5 p.m.

BASEBALL (REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

TUESDAY, MAY 24

3A

(2) South Brunswick vs. (13) South Central, 6 p.m.

2A

(4) Whiteville vs. (15) North Lenoir, 7 p.m.

1A

(1) Perquimans vs. (3) Bear Grass Charter

SOFTBALL (REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP)

TUESDAY, MAY 24

4A

(1) D.H. Conley vs. (10) Fuquay – Varina, time TBA

2A

(1) Washington vs. (2) South Lenoir, 6 p.m.

1A

(1) Bear Grass Charter vs. (2) Vance Charter, 6 p.m.