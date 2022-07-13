GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local football players officially closed out their high school careers Wednesday by competing in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

The West defeated the East, 33-14.

The All-Star Game is a tradition that features the best recent high school graduates from their respective regions. The game will transition from July to December starting in 2023.



The 2022 East-West All-Star Game football rosters

Washington High School grad Hayes Pippin put the East on the board with a touchdown pass to Hoggard’s Jewalace Holmes late in the second quarter.

The East closed the deficit to 26-14 with a touchdown pass from Same Jones (Hoggard) to Holmes with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter.