GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local football players officially closed out their high school careers Wednesday by competing in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.
The West defeated the East, 33-14.
The All-Star Game is a tradition that features the best recent high school graduates from their respective regions. The game will transition from July to December starting in 2023.
Washington High School grad Hayes Pippin put the East on the board with a touchdown pass to Hoggard’s Jewalace Holmes late in the second quarter.
The East closed the deficit to 26-14 with a touchdown pass from Same Jones (Hoggard) to Holmes with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter.