Farmville Central boys basketball coach wins NCHSAA state coaching honor; team to get state title rings Monday

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School got a double dose of good news on Wednesday.

Boys basketball coach Larry Williford was named the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year by the NC High School Athletic Association. He recently led the Jaguars to their third straight Class 2-A state title. The Jaguars are 76-2 over the three seasons that led to a state title for Farmville Central.

The other bit of good news involves the team’s state title rings. The players on the 2021 squad will get their rings in a ceremony this Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV