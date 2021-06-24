Farmville Central boys basketball coach wins NCHSAA state coaching honor; team to get state title rings Monday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School got a double dose of good news on Wednesday.

Boys basketball coach Larry Williford was named the Harvey Reid Male Coach of the Year by the NC High School Athletic Association. He recently led the Jaguars to their third straight Class 2-A state title. The Jaguars are 76-2 over the three seasons that led to a state title for Farmville Central.

The other bit of good news involves the team’s state title rings. The players on the 2021 squad will get their rings in a ceremony this Monday at 6 p.m.