GREENVILLE, NC. (WNCT) — Farmville Central’s boys and girls advanced to the Class 2-A East Regional semifinals with victories on Saturday. However, the third round was not kind to everyone.
D.H. Conley’s boys fell at home to Cleveland in their Class 4-A game while South Central dropped its game at home to Rocky Mount in Class 3-A play. South Central was the No. 1 seed in the Class 3-A East bracket.
Play continues with the fourth round on Tuesday. The winners advance to the East Regional final. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.
=====