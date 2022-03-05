SANFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Class 2-A state high school basketball championships will have a somewhat familiar feel to them next Saturday.
Farmville Central’s boys advanced to their fourth straight state championship while Farmville Central’s girls made it back to the state final for the second straight season with wins in Saturday’s East Regional finals. Both will play Saturday at either the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill or Reynolds Coliseum at NC State.
Pairings and game times will be announced by the NC High School Athletic Association after all of Saturday’s regional games are played.
Farmville Central’s boys, the three-time defending state champs, won the battle of Eastern North Carolina, played at Lee County High School in Sanford. The Jaguars (27-3) beat Kinston, 66-58. Farmville Central will face Jay M. Robinson (27-3), which beat North Surry, 79-60, in the West Regional final.
Farmville Central won the state title in 2019 and 2021 and shared the title in 2020 with Shelby due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the earlier game, Farmville Central’s girls improved to 27-4 with a commanding 75-36 win over St. Paul’s. The Jaguars will face Salisbury in the Class 2-A girls state title. Salisbury held off Shelby, 45-44, in the West Regional final.
Shelby beat Farmville Central, 77-62, in last year’s Class 2-A state title game after the Jaguars shared the state title with Newton-Conover in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bertie County’s girls (21-4) won the 1-A East title by holding off previously unbeaten Wilson Prep, 61-58, at J.H. Rose High School. Bertie will face Bishop McGuinness, which won the West Regional title with a 48-37 win over Mountain Heritage.
This will be Bertie’s first-ever trip to the girls state title game, according to data from the NCHSAA.
West Carteret’s boys fell in the 3-A East Regional final to Seventy-First, 74-70. The Patriots finished the season 26-5.
Regional Finals
Boys Basketball
Class 1-A East
Chatham Charter 59, Wilson Prep 42
Class 1-A West
Hayesville 72, Winston-Salem Prep 66
Class 1-A Final (site TBA)
Chatham Charter (33-1) vs. Hayesville (27-0)
Class 2-A East
Farmville Central 66, Kinston 58
Class 2-A West
Jay M. Robinson 79, North Surry 60
Class 2-A Final (site TBA)
Farmville Central (27-3) vs. Jay M. Robinson (27-3)
Class 3-A East
Seventy-First 74, West Carteret 70
Class 3-A West
West Charlotte 84, Central Cabarrus 75
Class 3-A Final (site TBA)
Seventy-First (27-4) vs. West Charlotte (21-9)
Class 4-A East
Panther Creek 68, Cleveland 54
Class 4-A West
Weddington 72, North Mecklenburg 69
Class 4-A Final (site TBA)
Panther Creek (22-7) vs. Weddington (30-0)
Regional Finals
Girls Basketball
Class 1-A East
Bertie County 61, Wilson Prep 58
Class 1-A West
Bishop McGuinness 48, Mountain Heritage 37
Class 1-A Final (site TBA)
Bertie County (21-4) vs. Bishop McGuinness (25-6)
Class 2-A East
Farmville Central 75, St. Pauls 36
Class 2-A West
Salisbury 45, Shelby 44
Class 2-A Final (site TBA)
Farmville Central (27-4) vs. Salisbury (26-1)
Class 3-A East
Northwood 51, Terry Sanford 50
Class 3-A West
Enka 51, North Davidson 49
Class 3-A Final (site TBA)
Northwood (29-1) vs. Enka (16-14)
Class 4-A East
Apex Friendship 65, Millbrook 48
Class 4-A West
Chambers 45, Charlotte Catholic 36
Class 4-A Final (site TBA)
Apex Friendship (29-2) vs. Chambers (23-6)