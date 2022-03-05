SANFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — The Class 2-A state high school basketball championships will have a somewhat familiar feel to them next Saturday.

Farmville Central’s boys advanced to their fourth straight state championship while Farmville Central’s girls made it back to the state final for the second straight season with wins in Saturday’s East Regional finals. Both will play Saturday at either the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill or Reynolds Coliseum at NC State.

Pairings and game times will be announced by the NC High School Athletic Association after all of Saturday’s regional games are played.

Farmville Central’s boys, the three-time defending state champs, won the battle of Eastern North Carolina, played at Lee County High School in Sanford. The Jaguars (27-3) beat Kinston, 66-58. Farmville Central will face Jay M. Robinson (27-3), which beat North Surry, 79-60, in the West Regional final.

Farmville Central won the state title in 2019 and 2021 and shared the title in 2020 with Shelby due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the earlier game, Farmville Central’s girls improved to 27-4 with a commanding 75-36 win over St. Paul’s. The Jaguars will face Salisbury in the Class 2-A girls state title. Salisbury held off Shelby, 45-44, in the West Regional final.

Shelby beat Farmville Central, 77-62, in last year’s Class 2-A state title game after the Jaguars shared the state title with Newton-Conover in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bertie County’s girls (21-4) won the 1-A East title by holding off previously unbeaten Wilson Prep, 61-58, at J.H. Rose High School. Bertie will face Bishop McGuinness, which won the West Regional title with a 48-37 win over Mountain Heritage.

This will be Bertie’s first-ever trip to the girls state title game, according to data from the NCHSAA.

West Carteret’s boys fell in the 3-A East Regional final to Seventy-First, 74-70. The Patriots finished the season 26-5.

Regional Finals

Boys Basketball

Class 1-A East

Chatham Charter 59, Wilson Prep 42

Class 1-A West

Hayesville 72, Winston-Salem Prep 66

Class 1-A Final (site TBA)

Chatham Charter (33-1) vs. Hayesville (27-0)

Class 2-A East

Farmville Central 66, Kinston 58

Class 2-A West

Jay M. Robinson 79, North Surry 60

Class 2-A Final (site TBA)

Farmville Central (27-3) vs. Jay M. Robinson (27-3)

Class 3-A East

Seventy-First 74, West Carteret 70

Class 3-A West

West Charlotte 84, Central Cabarrus 75

Class 3-A Final (site TBA)

Seventy-First (27-4) vs. West Charlotte (21-9)

Class 4-A East

Panther Creek 68, Cleveland 54

Class 4-A West

Weddington 72, North Mecklenburg 69

Class 4-A Final (site TBA)

Panther Creek (22-7) vs. Weddington (30-0)

Regional Finals

Girls Basketball

Class 1-A East

Bertie County 61, Wilson Prep 58

Class 1-A West

Bishop McGuinness 48, Mountain Heritage 37

Class 1-A Final (site TBA)

Bertie County (21-4) vs. Bishop McGuinness (25-6)

Class 2-A East

Farmville Central 75, St. Pauls 36

Class 2-A West

Salisbury 45, Shelby 44

Class 2-A Final (site TBA)

Farmville Central (27-4) vs. Salisbury (26-1)

Class 3-A East

Northwood 51, Terry Sanford 50

Class 3-A West

Enka 51, North Davidson 49

Class 3-A Final (site TBA)

Northwood (29-1) vs. Enka (16-14)

Class 4-A East

Apex Friendship 65, Millbrook 48

Class 4-A West

Chambers 45, Charlotte Catholic 36

Class 4-A Final (site TBA)

Apex Friendship (29-2) vs. Chambers (23-6)