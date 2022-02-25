GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’ll be a busy Saturday of high school basketball as several area teams won in Thursday’s second round of the state playoffs.

Farmville Central and Kinston’s boys continued a trek toward a possible meeting in the Class 2-A East final with wins on Thursday. South Central, D.H. Conley and West Carteret were also winners on the boys’ side.

For the girls, South Central, Farmville Central and Northside each punched their tickets to the third round. A number of other area teams also won.

The third round of play continues Saturday. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.

