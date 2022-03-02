GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are some familiar faces in the state Final Four of the high school basketball playoffs.

Farmville Central and Kinston will meet in the boys Class 2-A East final with a spot in the state finals on the line. Both teams won their respective games on Tuesday. Farmville Central’s girls also won Tuesday to punch their ticket to the East Regional final.

Also among the winners from Eastern North Carolina included West Carteret’s boys in Class 3-A play and Bertie County’s girls in 1-A play.

The winners of the regional final games advance to next weekend’s state championships.

Play continues with the fourth round on Tuesday. The winners advance to the East Regional final. Click the below links to see scores from the state playoff brackets.

