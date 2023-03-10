CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Farmville Central boys basketball team will take on the Reidsville Rams in the NCHSAA 2A state championship game at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. The boys’ game will be followed by the 2A girls’ championship game between Seaforth and Salisbury at 5 p.m., part of a four-game schedule that will be played. The other four games, including ones with Wilson Prep’s boys and Rocky Mount’s girls, will be played at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

WHERE TO GET TICKETS

Follow this link to purchase tickets. All tickets for the game will be digital. General admission tickets are $15 apiece.

ABOUT FARMVILLE CENTRAL

The Jaguars are 29-1 this season. They’ve won 19 straight since a loss to Don Bosco Prep, out of Ramsey, N.J., in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh on Dec. 30. The Jaguars are in the championship game for the fifth straight season, and the sixth time in the past eight seasons.

With a win, the Jaguars will break a tie with Morehead (Eden) for the fourth-most boys basketball state titles (both schools have seven; three of Morehead’s championship victories happened when the school was called Tri-City High School). The top three schools are New Hanover (14), Durham (13) and Kinston (11). Overall, Farmville Central is 7-2 in state championship games.

Farmville Central is led by senior guard and New Orleans commit Jah Short, who was averaging just under 24 points per game through 25 games this season, according to MaxPreps.

ABOUT REIDSVILLE

The Rams are a perfect 26-0 this season. Their road to the championship game included victories over Lincolnton (80-59), Trinity (81-66), Robinson (59-45), Salisbury (59-50) and Lincoln Charter (77-60).

Reidsville has emerged victorious in all four of its state championship game appearances, most recently in 2003.

Reidsville freshmen Dionte Neal and Kendre Harrison are averaging close to 22 points per game this season.

State championship schedule

At Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Class 4A Girls

(1) Lake Norman vs. (3) Panther Creek, noon

Class 2A Boys

(2) Reidsville vs. (1) Farmville Central, 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A Girls

(3) Salisbury vs. (5) Seaforth, 5 p.m.

Class 4A Boys

(1) Myers Park vs. (2) Richmond, 7:30 p.m.

At Reynolds Coliseum, NC State University, Raleigh

Class 1A Boys

(3) Eastern Randolph vs. (2) Wilson Prep, noon

Class 3A Girls

(1) West Rowan vs. (2) Rocky Mount, 2:30 p.m.

Class 1A Girls

(2) Bishop McGuinness vs. (3) Chatham Charter, 5 p.m.

Class 3A Boys

(1) Central Cabarrus vs. (1) Northwood, 7:30 p.m.