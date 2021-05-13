Farmville Central senior named Mr. Basketball by Charlotte Observer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central High School senior Terquavion Smith has racked up the postseason honors since helping the Jaguars win their third straight state title in basketball. Thursday’s announcement may be the biggest honor for him.

Smith, who will play at N.C. State this fall, has been named Mr. Basketball in North Carolina by the Charlotte Observer. It’s an award the newspaper has handed out to the state’s top senior since the 1984-85 season.

Previous award winners include Coby White, Edrice “Bam” Adebayo, Brandon Ingram, Reggie Bullock, Chris Paul, Antawn Jamison, Jeff Capel, Rodney Rogers and Chuckie Brown, who won the first award.

Congratulations to @Tgetsbuckss23 for being named North Carolina's Mr. Basketball📈💪❗️ pic.twitter.com/sUZiD7CmUh — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 13, 2021

Smith averaged 25.6 points per game this season. The 6-foot-3 guard helped the Jaguars to a 98-6 record in his four years at the school. He finished his high school career with 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in a 113-98 win over Hendersonville in the Class 2-A state finals. It was the highest-scoring game in state finals history.

In addition to this honor, Smith was named MaxPreps’ top player in North Carolina back in March.