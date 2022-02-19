Farmville Central, South Central boys earn No. 1 seeds in state playoffs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central’s boys will start their quest for a fourth straight state basketball title as the No. 1 seed in the Class 2-A East bracket.

The pairings for the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs were finalized on Saturday. The Jaguars (22-3), who were the No. 9 seed at the start of the state playoffs last season before rolling to their third straight state title, could end up with another meeting against Kinston (19-2), the No. 2 seed in the East bracket, in the East final.

The two teams have met several times in the regular season and state playoffs, with the Jaguars winning the most recent meeting on Jan. 15, 61-45. Farmville opens state playoff play Tuesday at home against Fairmont while Kinston hosts West Bladen.

South Central’s boys (18-3) earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 3-A East bracket with West Carteret (22-4) earning the No. 2 seed. The Falcons open up at home with South Brunswick while West Carteret hosts North Brunswick.

On the girls’ side, Bertie is the only area team to earn a top seed in its respective bracket. The Falcons (16-4) won the Four Rivers title and ended up as the No. 1 seed in the Class 1-A East pairings. Bertie opens up state playoff play at home against Cape Hatteras.

The first three rounds of the state playoffs are this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The regional semifinals are March 1 and the regional finals are March 5. The state finals are March 12.