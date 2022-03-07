CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) will host the 2022 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill and Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

All tickets cost $15 and there is no re-entry at any site. Tickets are only available through the NCHSAA’s Digital Ticketing partner GoFan. Tickets will go on sale at www.GoFan.co/NCHSAA Monday evening at 6:00 p.m.

1A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Bertie Falcons vs. Bishop McGuinness Villians

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) – Raleigh, NC

MEN’S

Chatham Charter Knights vs. Hayesville Yellow Jackets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) – Raleigh, NC

2A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. Salisbury Hornets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) – Chapel Hill, NC

MEN’S

Farmville Central Jaguars vs. J.M. Robinson Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) – Chapel Hill, NC

3A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Northwood Chargers vs. Enka Jets

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) – Raleigh, NC

MEN’S

Seventy-First Falcons vs. West Charlotte Lions

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (Noon)

Site: Reynolds Coliseum (NCSU) – Raleigh, NC

4A BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

WOMEN’S

Apex Friendship Patriots vs. Julius Chambers Cougars

Date: Saturday, March 6, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) – Chapel Hill, NC

MEN’S

Panther Creek Catamounts vs. Weddington Warriors

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Site: Dean E. Smith Center (UNC) – Chapel Hill, NC

TICKET INFORMATION

