CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Central’s quest to win another state championship will be decided Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill.

The NC High School Athletic Association on Sunday released sites and times for the state high school basketball championships. Games will be played at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina and at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University.

Farmville Central (29-1) will square off against Reidsville (26-0) at 2:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill. The Jaguars are in the state title game for the fifth straight season and the sixth time in eight seasons. The Jaguars have won 19 straight since a loss to Don Bosco Prep, out of Ramsey, N.J., in the John Wall Invitational in Raleigh on Dec. 30. They are now 219-23 over the past nine seasons.

The Jaguars scored the final eight points for a 76-67 victory over Goldsboro on Saturday in the East Regional final. Reidsville beat Lincoln Charter 77-57 in the West Regional final.

Wilson Prep’s boys and Rocky Mount’s girls are also in the state finals. Wilson Prep (26-7) beat Bertie 61-57 in the Class 1-A East Regional final. Rocky Mount’s girls (30-1), winners of 24 straight, took the Class 3-A East Regional title with a 57-50 win over Cape Fear.

Wilson Prep will face Eastern Randolph (29-2) Saturday at noon in the 1-A state title game at Reynolds Coliseum. Rocky Mount will play immediately after in the 3-A state title game. The Gryphons will face West Rowan (30-0), which beat East Lincoln, 49-42, in the West Regional final.

Dean E. Smith Center (UNC Chapel Hill):

Noon: 4A Girls | Panther Creek vs. Lake Norman

2:30pm: 2A Boys | Farmville Central vs. Reidsville

5:00pm: 2A Girls | Seaforth vs. Salisbury

7:30pm: 4A Boys | Richmond Senior vs. Myers Park

Reynolds Coliseum (NC State):

Noon: 1A Boys | Wilson Prep vs. Eastern Randolph

2:30pm: 3A Girls | Rocky Mount vs. West Rowan

5:00pm: 1A Girls | Chatham Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness

7:30pm: 3A Boys | Northwood vs. Central Cabarrus