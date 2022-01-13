Farmville Central’s Joiner nominated as McDonald’s All-American

CHICAGO — Achieving the goal of making it to the McDonald’s All-American Games is every basketball player’s dream. It is the journey that takes you from being a local standout to a five-star recruit, and in time becoming a star.

One special local player is Amiya Joiner, a senior at Farmville Central High School. She was named as a nominee to play in the game on Thursday.

Joiner, who is headed to East Carolina University to play basketball, currently leads her team in scoring (17.4 points per game) and rebounds (13.6) through 13 games this season, according to stats from the school via MaxPreps.

Joiner is the latest to receive the consideration. Terquavion Smith, now a freshman at N.C. State, was nominated to play on the boys’ team in 2021.

More than 760 girls and boys high school basketball players from across the country are nominated. The new class of nominees becomes a part of a group of legendary athletes including Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Trae Young and many more famed athletes.

The players are nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.

The annual event will return this March to showcase the nation’s rising stars who will go head-to-head at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. It was previously not held due to COVID-19.

The 24 girls and boys chosen to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games will be announced Tuesday, January 25th. You can find it on ESPN’s “NBA Today” between 3-4 p.m. ET.

A complete list of 2022 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

Fans can then tune in to the McDonald’s All American Girls Game on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the Boys Game immediately following on ESPN at 9 p.m. ET.