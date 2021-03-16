Farmville Central’s Smith named NCBCA Boys Player of the Year, joined on first team by Kinston’s Styles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The postseason honors continue to pour in for a couple of Eastern North Carolina’s best in high school basketball.

On Tuesday, Farmville Central standout Terquavion Smith was named as the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association Boys Player of the Year. Smith, who will play at N.C. State in 2021-22, led the Jaguars to a perfect 15-0 season and was also a big reason why Farmville Central won the Class 2-A state title for a third straight season.

Smith averaged 25.6 points per game.

Also honored was Kinston standout Dontrez Styles. The future player at the University of North Carolina made the All-State team by the NCBCA along with Smith. Styles suffered a scary injury in the Vikings’ season opener earlier this year but came back strong, averaging 18.6 points and just under 10 rebounds a game this season.

Riverside’s Avion Pinner, a junior, made the boys third team along with East Carteret senior Bennie Brooks. On the girls’ side, North Pitt freshman Zamareya Jones and Southside sophomore Ka’Nyah O’Neil made the second team along with Farmville Central junior Amiya Joyner.