Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith named 2020-21 top basketball player in NC by MaxPreps

FARMVILLE, N.C. — It’s been a big week for Terquavion Smith.

First the Farmville Central High School senior helped his team win its third straight Class 2-A state championship in boys basketball. Now, he’s been recognized by MaxPreps as the top player in North Carolina.

Smith, who will play for N.C. State after he graduates from Farmville Central, was named 2020-21 MaxPreps North Carolina High School Basketball Player of the Year. The honor comes after the Jaguars won the state title for the third straight season last Saturday, beating Hendersonville 113-98..

Smith averaged nearly 30 points a game this season, including a 50-point night against Trinity Academy in February. The Jaguars were 98-6 over Smith’s four years at Farmville Central, including 76-2 during the three years that resulted in winning state titles.

The Jaguars shared the state title with Shelby for the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic ending the season after the regional finals.

Smith had 33 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and five steals in the win over Hendersonville in last Saturday’s state final. It was the most points ever scored by a winning team in a state final and the most points in history scored by two teams in a state final.

Smith is listed as the No. 85 prospect in the country among 2021 graduates, according to 247Sports.com.

Smith is now eligible for the MaxPreps National Player of the Year honor, which will be named April 13. Each of the 50 state MaxPreps winners is eligible for the national honor.