Five area high school baseball teams look to advance in state playoffs on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s on to the third round of the NC High School Athletic Association state baseball playoffs.

One of the big stories so far in this postseason has been J.H. Rose. The Rampants are the 13th seed in the Class 3-A East bracket. Rose (12-4) has won games at West Johnston and Southeast Guilford to advance.

On Saturday, head coach Ronald Vincent and company face 3-A East top seed and unbeaten Northern Guilford (16-0), also on the road.

At D.H. Conley, the Vikings (14-1) will be home again, hosting No. 15 Clayton (12-4) on Saturday night in another 3-A East game. Conley head coach Jason Mills said he has a little bit of pitching dilemma going on, but expects his team to be more than ready to play.

If Rose and Conley win, they would play each other Tuesday in the East Regional final at Conley.

At North Lenoir, the Hawks (13-3) slipped past previously undefeated Roanoke Rapids Thursday night to advance to the third round in the Class 2-A East bracket. The No. 4-seeded Hawks will now play their third straight playoff game at home, hosting No. 9 East Bladen (11-4) on Saturday.

North Lenoir head coach Jackson Massey wants everyone in Lenoir County and beyond to come out and support the team. That can also be said for the other area teams in action.

Bear Grass Charter (13-1), the No. 4 seed in the Class 1-A East bracket, will go to Perquimans (14-2), the top seed. East Carteret (13-3), the No. 3 seed in the Class 1-A East bracket, goes to No. 2 Granville Central (9-7) for a Saturday game. The winner of those two games will square off Tuesday in the East Regional final.

Also playing for a shot at the state finals is First Flight (15-0), the No. 6 seed in the Class 2-A East bracket. The school, located in Kill Devil Hills, will host No. 10 Randleman (15-1) on Saturday with a spot in the regional final on the line.

Thursday’s second-round scores and highlights

Class 1-A East

Third round (Games scheduled for Saturday)

No. 4 Bear Grass (13-1) at No. 1 Perquimans (14-2), 7 p.m.

No. 3 East Carteret (13-3) at No. 2 Granville Central (9-7), 6 p.m.

West region bracket

==========

Class 2-A East

Third round (Games scheduled for Saturday)

No. 9 East Bladen (11-4) at No. 4 North Lenoir (13-3), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Randleman (15-1) at No. 6 First Flight (15-0), 3 p.m.

West region bracket

==========

Class 3-A East

Third round (Games scheduled for Saturday)

No. 13 J.H. Rose (12-4) at No. 1 Northern Guilford (16-0), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Clayton (12-4) at No. 3 D.H. Conley (14-1), 7 p.m.

West region bracket