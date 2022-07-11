PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — Five golfers from J.H. Rose High School are participating in the 2022 Boy’s High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.
The three-day event is an invite-only tournament made up of the top high school golfers across the country. Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 courses.
Benjamin Siriboury from Maryland and Dalton Butts of Georgia were tied for the lead after the first round at 6-under-par. J.H. Rose’s Luke Mosley is tied for 10th with seven other golfers at 2-under-par, four shots off the lead.
Other Rose golfers included:
Jack West, (tied 22nd, E)
Will Guidry, (tied 35th, +2)
Cameron Hardison (tied 65th, +4)
Lake Williams (tied 65th, +4)