Play at Pinehurst No. 5 in the 2022 Boy’s High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort (Tournament photo)

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCT) — Five golfers from J.H. Rose High School are participating in the 2022 Boy’s High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort.

The three-day event is an invite-only tournament made up of the top high school golfers across the country. Competition rounds will take place on Pinehurst No. 5, No. 6, and No. 7 courses.

Benjamin Siriboury from Maryland and Dalton Butts of Georgia were tied for the lead after the first round at 6-under-par. J.H. Rose’s Luke Mosley is tied for 10th with seven other golfers at 2-under-par, four shots off the lead.

Other Rose golfers included:

Jack West, (tied 22nd, E)

Will Guidry, (tied 35th, +2)

Cameron Hardison (tied 65th, +4)

Lake Williams (tied 65th, +4)