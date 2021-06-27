Five-run fourth, Myrick’s two-run homer help J.H. Rose rally to win Class 3-A baseball state title

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After winning three high school baseball state titles in the 2000s and six overall under head coach Ronald Vincent, it may hard to believe it’s been over a decade since J.H. Rose has not been on top of the North Carolina prep baseball world.

That’s all changed now.

A five-run fourth inning followed by a two-run home run by Grayson Myrick gave Rose a 9-4 win over Cox Mill on Sunday in Game 2 of the Class 3-A baseball state title series at Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville. The win, along with the Rampants’ 8-1 win over the Chargers on Saturday at J.P. Riddle Stadium in Fayetteville, gives Rose its seventh state title under Vincent and the school’s first since 2008.

3A NCHSAA Baseball State Championship game two:



FINAL

JH Rose 9

Cox Mill 4



Rampants win the 3A state championship series 2-0. It’s their first state championship since 2008.#NCHSAABASEBALL #NCHSAABASE @wnct9 @9OYSSports — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 27, 2021

Rose has also won state crowns in 1975, 1997, 1999, 2003 and 2004. Vincent is the winningest high school baseball coach in North Carolina history.

Rose (16-4) actually trailed 3-0 after the Chargers (15-5) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning. Rose took the lead with five runs in the top of the fourth and never looked back.

Cox Mill starting pitcher Zach Burgbacher held Rose’s bats in check through three innings but things began to unravel in the fourth. After giving up two walks and a RBI single to Wade Jarman to cut the Chargers’ lead to 3-1, Burgbacher was replaced on the mount by Tyler Zedalis.

Jarman missed Game 1 against Cox Mill after being ejected during the D.H. Conley game in the Class 3-A East Regional final on Wednesday.

Cam Greenway’s RBI double helped Rose get to within 3-2. Caleb May’s sacrifice fly scored another Rampants run to tie the game at 3-3.

Cole Watkins followed with an RBI single that gave Rose a 4-3 lead. Danny Sadler then singled and a throwing error allowed Watkins to score to make it 5-3.

3A NCHSAA Baseball State Championship game two:



B4

JH Rose 5

Cox Mill 3



Rose puts together FIVE runs to take a lead in the 4th#NCHSAABASEBALL #NCHSAABASE @wnct9 @9OYSSports — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 27, 2021

After Cox Mill cut the deficit to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth, Myrick’s two-run homer in the fifth extended Rose’s lead to 7-4.

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

Starting pitcher Tyler Bonds did enough on the mound to keep Rose in it. Jarman took over pitching duties after Bond got one out in the bottom of the sixth and closed it out for the Rampants.

The MVP of the 3A Baseball State Championship is



Danny Sadler @JHRoseAthletics #NCHSAABASE pic.twitter.com/QnhQq4UumM — NCHSAA (@NCHSAA) June 27, 2021

Sadler added a sacrifice fly that scored a run in the top of the seventh for Rose. He was named MVP of the state playoff series.

3A NCHSAA Baseball State Championship game two:



B7

JH Rose 9

Cox Mill 4



Danny Sadler adds another via SAC Fly. Rampants 3 outs away from hanging a banner.#NCHSAABASEBALL #NCHSAABASE @wnct9 @9OYSSports — Nolan Knight (@NolanKnightJr) June 27, 2021

After losing three straight to D.H. Conley and C.B. Aycock twice during the regular season, the Rampants ended the season with a 12-game win streak.

Sunday’s game was moved to Terry Sanford High School Sunday after bad weather and poor field conditions at J.P. Riddle Stadium on Saturday after Game 1 of the series forced the move.