CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Former Williamston High School football coach, athletic director and teacher Harold Robinson and former Swansboro soccer coach and teacher Bob Vroom were part of the latest members of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame Class.

(NCHSAA photo)

Robinson and Vroom were joined as part of the 2021 class with Susan “Susie” DeWeese, Jonathan McKee, Charles “Charlie” Spivey, Franklin “Danny” Anderson, Harold “Hal” Stewart, Ruby Sutton.

The Association honored the contributions of the eight members of the 2021 & 2022 classes while recognizing Ron Parson, a member of the Class of 2020 who was unable to attend the banquet last year on the COVID-rescheduled date.

Below are the bios for Robinson and Vroom. Click here to see and read more about those recognized last Saturday.

Harold Robinson

Harold Robinson was a teacher and coach at a pair of NCHSAA schools from 1973-2003. In addition to duties as the head football coach, Robinson was an outstanding athletic administrator, leading Williamston to 10 Conference Cup Trophies for overall athletic performance. He claimed a pair of state championships as an assistant baseball coach, winning back-to-back seasons in 1974 & 1975. Robinson’s football teams at Williamston compiled a 239-89 record during his time at the helm winning the Eastern Regional Finals 1995, 1999, 2001 and 2002 reaching the State Championship and winning in 1995, and 1999. His teams won seven conference championships under his leadership.

Robinson is highly decorated, winning numerous Coach of the Year Awards from the Associated Press in 1999, Greenville Daily Reflector in 1983, 1996, and 2000, and the Washington Daily News for 1982, 1995, 1998, 1999, and 2002. He served as a coach in the 1989 East/West All-Star Game. He was President of the NC Football Coaches Association in 1994-1995 and also served in that role for the NC Coaches Association. He has served on the NC Coaches Association Board of Directors and on the NC Athletic Directors Association Board of Directors. Notably, Robinson is credited with founding the statewide NC Shrine Bowl Combines.

Bob Vroom

Bob Vroom is certainly in the conversation for greatest high school soccer coach in the history of North Carolina. Vroom built a powerhouse program in rural Swansboro in Eastern North Carolina, racking up 490 wins in men’s soccer and winning seven state titles. Vroom posted a 490-73-25 mark as a men’s soccer coach at Swansboro and went 90-33-16 during a brief stint as the women’s soccer coach at the school. Vroom’s men’s teams won 21 conference championships and appeared in 14 state championship matches, 12 of those appearances were epic battles against Charlotte Catholic including a stretch where his teams won five of six state titles, all over the Cougars, from 1995-2000. His women’s teams won four conference titles and were state runner-up in 1999.

Vroom is a highly decorated coach, earning induction in the eighth class of the NC Soccer Hall of Fame back in 2005. He was selected as Conerence Coach of the Year 15 times and was a seven-time recipient of the NC Coaches Association Regional “Coach of the Year” Award, winning the statewide award on three occasions. He also was chosen as one of the NCHSAA’s “100 Coaches to Remember” during the Association’s Centennial Celebration. The National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) named him the 2001 National Coach of the Year for small public high school men’s soccer.