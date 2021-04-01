Grainger Stadium to host Parrott Academy soccer match with Wilmington Christian

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks will host the first-ever high school girls soccer match to take place in Historic Grainger Stadium on Friday, April 16th. The game will feature the NCISAA 3A Defending State Champions, Parrott Academy, who will take on Wilmington Christian Academy.

Gates will open at 3:30 pm with kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm.

“I’m so excited for our school, program, and girls as we get a chance to continue to make history”, said Parrott Academy Head Coach Shivar Person “We were the first Lenoir County girls’ High School team to win a State Championship and now we get to take part in a game that allows our girls to play on the same field that has hosted numerous MLB players through the years”

Admission is $5 for Adults and $3 for Kids (12 and under). Concession stands will be open, so outside food and drinks are prohibited. Cash is accepted and preferred for admission and concession stands. State and Local COVID protocols will be in place for the event so please wear your mask and observe social distancing protocols.

For more information, please call 252-686-5165.