GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Then there were eight.

Of the high school baseball and softball teams still in the state playoffs, only eight from Eastern North Carolina remain:

Baseball: Greene Central (Class 2-A), Camden County (2-A), J.H. Rose (3-A), Northern Nash (3-A)

Softball: Northside (1-A), Pamlico County (1-A), North Duplin (1-A), Camden County (2-A)

Rose, Greene Central baseball win, Conley, South Central softball fall

Teams still playing are halfway toward winning a state championship. After the fourth round, teams advance to regional round play that ends with the state championships.

At least two teams are getting a jump on that possible fourth postseason win due to the threat of bad weather on Friday. Greene Central, the Class 2-A No. 2 seed, hosts No. 3 seed South Granville on Thursday at 7 p.m. Pamlico County’s softball team will play its Class 1-A game Thursday at 6:30 against No. 4 North Duplin.

Keep up with the schedule and scores here. WNCT will be providing round-by-round coverage and highlights leading up to the June 3-4 state championships. You can find the schedules and results below.

NCHSAA baseball playoff brackets, results

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A | Class 4A

NCHSAA softball playoff brackets, results

Class 1A | Class 2A | Class 3A | Class 4A